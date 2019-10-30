Chhath Puja is one of the most awaited festivals for the Hindus living in the states of Bihar and Uttarpradesh. Considered as the most eco-friendly Hindu festival, Chhath Puja is quite tough to perform and the rituals have strict rules and regulations associated with them. Also known as Suryasasthi, the festival is dedicated to the sun and has great importance. If you are totally unaware of the rituals of Chhath Puja, here are some of the less-known facts about the festival.

Chhath Puja is one of the most ancient Hindu festivals

The festival of Chhath Puja is considered as one of the most ancient Hindu festivals in India. During the occasion, the devotees offer prayers to the rising and setting sun. Scientists believe that during these times of the day, the sun emits a very low level of harmful ultraviolet radiation.

Four days long festival

Chhath Puja is celebrated over a period of four days. The first day is known as Nahay Khay, during which Parvaitin (the one who performs Chhath Puja) takes bath with holy water and cooks rice, dal, and pumpkin. Knwon as Kharna, the second-day io observed with fasting and preparation of kheer and roti by the main devotee. On the third and fourth day, the Parvaitin offers Arghya to the setting and rising sun respectively without having food and water for the entire day and night.

The main devotee should be pure throughout the Puja

As mentioned earlier, Chhath Puja is extremely demanding. Throughout the festival, Parvaitin needs to be pure. She needs to take bath in the holy river, abstain from food and water, and need to sleep on the floor.

You cannot stop performing puja suddenly

The Chhath Puja is passed on to family generation after generation. A family is committed to performing the rituals if somebody has started doing it. You can only avoid the puja if somebody has died in your family.

Chhath Puja’s special Prasad

Parvaitin is required to offer special Prasad to the Lord Sun. Holy food includes Kheer, Thekua, rice laddu, dates, and fruits. Notably, during the festival, other family members cannot eat food with onions and garlic.