Chhath Puja is the most important festival for the people living in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This eco-friendly festival is considered as the toughest Puja in the Hindu community. This 4-day festival is supposed to bring prosperity in the house and keep the family members healthy. Celebrated keeping in mind various strict rules and regulations, Chhath Puja cannot be observed without making some of the special food that are offered to the god and served as Prasad. And one of those food is Thekua. Today, we will tell you the recipe of this extremely special sweet. Read further to know:

Ingredients:

500 gm wheat flour

2 teaspoon ghee

2 cup of refined oil

1 cup of water

300 gm sugar

1 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

1/2 cup grated coconut

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Steps to make Thekua: