Chhath Puja is the most important festival for the people living in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. This eco-friendly festival is considered as the toughest Puja in the Hindu community. This 4-day festival is supposed to bring prosperity in the house and keep the family members healthy. Celebrated keeping in mind various strict rules and regulations, Chhath Puja cannot be observed without making some of the special food that are offered to the god and served as Prasad. And one of those food is Thekua. Today, we will tell you the recipe of this extremely special sweet. Read further to know:
Ingredients:
- 500 gm wheat flour
- 2 teaspoon ghee
- 2 cup of refined oil
- 1 cup of water
- 300 gm sugar
- 1 teaspoon powdered green cardamom
- 1/2 cup grated coconut
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
Steps to make Thekua:
- To begin, take a deep pan and boil 2-3 cups of water in it. Once the water is boiled add sugar and leave till it melts. Switch off the burner once the sugar is melt.
- Add desi ghee in this sugar syrup and let it cool.
- Now you have to prepare the flour dough. To do that, take a big plate. Put wheat flour, grated coconut, cardamom and fennel powder in it and mix them well. Post that, add the already prepared sugar syrup in the mixture to make a dough. Make sure it is not too soft.
- Once the dough is ready, make small dough balls and press them with your hand. Alos, emboss a design on them.
- Now, heat oil in a big kadhai. And, put the flat pieces of dough in it. Make sure the oil is hot enough and the flame is low. Once the doughs are of golden brown colour, take them out. Your Thekua is ready to be offered to the god.