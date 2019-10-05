Childhood is a complex medical condition that, as the name suggests, affects children. Basically, kids with BMI excessively more than what should be according to their height and age, fall in the category of obese. According to experts in the field, childhood obesity can put your little buns at risk of getting type 2 diabetes later in life. It can also cause various other serious health issues including osteoporosis, obstructive sleep apnoea, high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, etc.

Though genetics and fluctuation in the level of hormone play a significant role in the onset of childhood obesity, other factors like excessive intake of calories and having a sedentary lifestyle are responsible for the same. A simple blood sugar and cholesterol level check can help doctors diagnose the condition.

The current situation of childhood obesity

Childhood obesity is one of the fastest problems in India. According to research published in the Indian Journal of Endocrinology and Metabolism, approximately 20 per cent school children in the country are suffering from childhood obesity. Notably, WHO had called this problem an exploding nightmare in the year 2016. This is because the condition reportedly affected around 41 million under-five children in that year only.

Screening and managing childhood obesity

According to doctors, any child with a weight more than 120 per cent of the ideal weight according to his/her height must be taken for screening. Also, parents should make sure that their children maintain a healthy diet and are physically quite active. Schools can also play a significant role in helping kids manage their existing medical conditions. They can educate children about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and side-effects of having an unhealthy one. They can also make the kids play and be active. These practices are actually the treatment for childhood obesity. A dietician or a physical therapist will also advise these things only to get rid of childhood obesity and avoid side-effects that accompany the condition.