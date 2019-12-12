Do you think only eating junk food causes obesity in children? If yes, you are mistaken. The most significant and strong risk factor of being overweight is watching too much television, says a recent research published in the journal Pediatric Obesity. Scientists reached this conclusion after analyzing 5 lifestyle habits including physical activity, television times, sleep time, consumption of plant-based food and having ultra-processed food. The research findings suggest if your child is less active and spends most of his time in front of a television at four years of age, he is more likely than others to become obese by the age of seven. Also, he is at greater risk of developing metabolic syndrome later in life.

A few months back, researchers had revealed that the interaction of gut bacteria with the immune cells is one of the causes of childhood obesity. Basically, a sedentary lifestyle and the consumption of unhealthy food are the main reasons behind the condition. “Childhood obesity is one of the most serious public health challenges of the 21st century. The problem is global and is steadily affecting many low- and middle-income countries, particularly in urban settings. The prevalence has increased at an alarming rate”, says the World Health Organisation.

Fighting Childhood Obesity

The most important thing you can do to make your child start following a healthy lifestyle is by following it yourself. Gradually, your kid will follow your footsteps. Apart from this, limiting your child’s screen time by making him realise its side-effects is a good idea. Make him realize the significance of being active and having healthy food. Take him to the park, motivate him to play with other children. “Although the causes of obesity are complex, families have a significant influence on children’s dietary habits and weight”, says a research conducted at the University of Illinois. This means you as a parent can have both positive and negative impacts on your child’s life. So, what are you waiting for? Start indulging yourself and your kid in good habits to fight against obesity successfully.