Children’s Day 2023: 5 Ways to Keep Kids Healthy During Festive Season

Festive season is here and it is all about letting go, letting go of strict diet rules too! With a variety of traditional delicacies on the plate, myriad of sweets and gifts, it is just hard to resist. However, this is also the time when health can go for a toss if we do not keep a proper cap on how much excess is too much excess.

Here are a few ways to enjoy, and celebrate the festive season healthy!

5 WAYS TO KEEP CHILDREN HEALTHY DURING FESTIVE SEASON

Encourage healthy eating habits: The festive season is often a time of indulgence, but it’s important to make sure that your kids are still getting the nutrients they need. Encourage them to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. You can also make healthier versions of their favourite holiday foods. For example, instead of frying food, try grilling or baking it. And instead of sugary drinks, offer water, milk, or unsweetened juice. Limit sugary treats: Sugar is a major part of many holiday foods and drinks, but it’s important to limit your kids’ intake. Too much sugar can lead to weight gain, tooth decay, and other health problems. Instead of sugary treats, offer healthier options like fresh fruits, nuts, or yogurt. Get enough sleep: Sleep is essential for kids’ physical and mental health. During the festive season, it can be difficult to stick to a regular sleep schedule, but it’s important to try. Make sure your kids go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on weekends. And create a relaxing bedtime routine to help them wind down before bed. More veggies, less carbs: Vegetables have all the required iron, vitamins, minerals that are essential to maintain a balance for the all the junk and fried food we may consume. Encourage physical activity: It’s important for kids to get at least 20 minutes of physical activity each day. During the festive season, it can be easy to skip workouts, but it’s important to make time for them. Find activities that your kids enjoy, such as playing outside, riding their bikes, or swimming. Remember the golden rule of hydration: Drinking lots of fluids is imperative during the festive binge season. It helps to flush out the toxins and clears out the extra waste from the body. Fluids also keep the body hydrated and maintain the required electrolyte balance.

This children’s day let us help our kids enjoy the festive season with fun, fervour and healthy ways of life.

