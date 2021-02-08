Chocolate Day is the third day of Valentine’s Week that is celebrated across the globe and it is a ‘sweet’ affair. Since many generations, chocolates have been an integral part of romance and love. Since the Victorian Times, men and women in love showered each other with gifts and chocolates. Amid this, came Richard Cadbury, the very well known name of the chocolate manufacturing giant Cadbury. According to some legends, his story goes like, “Richard Cadbury…was searching for a way to use the pure cocoa butter that was extracted from the process Cadbury had invented to make more palatable drinking chocolate. His solution was ‘eating chocolates,’ which he packaged in lovely boxes he designed himself. A marketing genius, Cadbury began putting the Cupids and rosebuds on heart-shaped boxes in 1861…”. People started using the pretty chocolate “boxes to save such mementoes as love letters.” Also Read - Benefits of Chocolates: 5 Reasons Why You Should Nibble on Some Chocolates, Now!

Well, on this Chocolate Day, we bring you some of the best locations in Delhi where you can take your loved ones to grab a Choco-bite.

Theobroma:



Theobroma is located in different parts of the city and one can indulge into some nice mouth-melting brownies, strawberry or chocolate tarts, pasteries, desserts, cakes, beverages, sandwiches, savouries among many other things. It is the perfect destination for all chocolate lovers.

Wenger’s:

Located in Cannaught Place, Wenger’s does not need an introduction. It is known for delicious milkshakes, bakery products and savouries. It has survived the colonial era and still stands tall at Cannaught Place. Established in 1933, it is one of the oldest confectionaries in the city.

Theos:

The bakery Theos is known for its taste and mouth-melting cakes and chocolates. The chocolatier and patisserie and Italian cuisine and desserts. The exiting range of desserts and chocolates will just make you fall in love with the place.

L’Opera:

From macrons to madeleines, and tarts, L’Opera gives you a wide range of desserts and cakes. A must try one outlet.

Angels In My Kitchen:

It is just another staple Delhi bakery that caters in different parts of Delhi. Their range is from sweet to savoury desserts and everything in between.

Binge:

Just to name a few, Mango Cheesecake, Oreo cake, dry Apple Upside Down, Banana Walnut, soup sticks and pizza basses, this place is a heaven for all.

So, what are you waiting for! Go Grab a Chocolate-y bite this Chocolate Day!