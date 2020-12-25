Christmas 2020 celebration is in full swing around the world. And, when we talk about festivities, how can our B-town stars be left behind? On the occasion, Bollywood actors are also having a great time. One of them is the party lover and second-time mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was spotted a few hours ago along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur for Christmas lunch. Various others from the Kapoor family arrived too for the lunch. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Spills Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal Are Officially Engaged, This is He Has To Say

By looking at their pictures, we gather the theme for the family lunch was green and white and everyone was looking refreshing in the colour tunned outfits. Coming back to our favourite, Bebo, she was donning a versatile green comb foil printed crepe kurta from the label Masaba. She paired it with matching churidar leggings and enhanced her festive look by opting for a pair of beautiful hanging earrings and a golden coloured watch. She completed her simple yet pretty look with a pair of Kolhapuri footwears.

If you also want to own this festivity-perfect green kurta, you can visit the official website of House of Masaba which is https://www.houseofmasaba.com/. Can you guess the price of Kareena Kapoor's outfit? Have a look at it below.