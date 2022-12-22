Christmas Day Decoration Ideas: 9 DIY And Budget-Friendly Ideas to Amp up Your Home

Christmas DIY Decoration Ideas: December ushers in the holiday season with a flurry of festivities especially with Christmas just around the corner. Christmas is a season when you should let the holiday spirit shine through in every room of your home. You can make any room, including the living room and bedroom, appear cosy and inviting with the help of creative Christmas decor. To make your home look like a Winter Wonderland, you can amp up your room with candles, glowing ornaments, rich foliage, and bright Christmas bows. We have compiled fantastic Christmas decor ideas that are simple, easy to do and work well even during a tight budget.

INEXPENSIVE CHRISTMAS DECORATION IDEAS THAT ARE ALSO EASY TO DO:

Candles: Beautiful golden and white candles can be used to illuminate your Christmas decorations throughout the house. Candles should be arranged in a variety of heights and sizes to complement the festive decor. Mugs: Keep your stockings hidden this year and collect matching Christmas mugs, one for each member of the family. Fill them with tasty treats, little toys, or anything else that Santa usually forgets. DIY Leaf Garland: Decorate your Christmas dinner table with a DIY leaf garland to showcase your creativity. To finish the appearance, just get some festive red jingle bells and some green craft paper. Pillow: A plush pillow will make watching your favourite holiday movies much more enjoyable. Any plain chair or sofa can be made more interesting by adding a crimson pillow, a white ribbon, and some greenery. Old Lightbulb: Using hot glue to attach the string, repurpose an old lightbulb. You’ll have lovely decorations for the dining room table or mantel when you’re done. 3D DIY Ornaments: Each ornament requires two sheets of felt, the thicker the better. After you’ve finished tracing, folding, glueing, and cutting, you can add hanging rope or colourful strings. Fairy Lights: Put LED twinkle lights inside glass lanterns and place them near your front door, inside your fireplace, or along your steps to provide radiance. Bottle Brushes: On your fireplace mantel, shelf, or bookcase, artistically position bottle brushes in a range of heights, widths, and hues to create your own colourful forest. Flowers: Instead of simply placing flowers in a vase, place them in the middle of the table for a look that is symbolic of a garden. For a style that the North Pole will approve of, add lots of greens and holly berries.

Source: Good House Keeping