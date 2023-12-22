Home

Lifestyle

Christmas Make Up Tips: 6 Beauty Hacks By Shahnaz Husain to Try This Festive Winter

Christmas Make Up Tips: 6 Beauty Hacks By Shahnaz Husain to Try This Festive Winter

This Christmas eve, style up to slay and try these expert recommended make-up tips.

The holiday season is upon us, and with Christmas Eve just around the corner, it’s time to elevate your beauty game and shine bright at festive gatherings. Whether you’re attending a family dinner or a glamorous party, these makeup tips will help you achieve a stunning look that captures the magic of the season.

Trending Now

6 Make Up Tips For Stunning Christmas Party

Glowing Skin: Start your Christmas Eve makeup routine with a focus on achieving radiant skin. If your skin is clear, you can skip the foundation during the day. Use baby powder, or compact power. If you want to use foundation at night, choose a water-based one. Prep your face with a hydrating primer to create a smooth canvas. During the winter months, opt for a dewy foundation to give your complexion a healthy, luminous glow. Don’t forget to blend well and choose a foundation shade that matches your skin tone perfectly. Festive Eyes: Eyes are the windows to the soul, and during the holidays, they deserve a touch of magic. Consider a shimmering eyeshadow palette with warm tones like gold, copper, and burgundy. These colours complement the festive spirit and add a touch of glamour. Concealer: Concealer can be a great way to hide dark circles under the eyes too. When you apply foundation, use two different shades. Lighter for areas like under the eyes or the nose. If you want to accentuate the cheeks, use a darker colour on the cheekbones and chin. This helps in shaping the face. A quick solution is to apply a creamy concealer on the eyelids. It provides a base for your eye shadow and also helps in applying eye makeup easily. Enhance your eyes with bold winged eyeliner for a sophisticated look, and finish with a coat or two of volumizing mascara. Beautiful Hairstyles: You can either tie it in a messy bun or leave it open with some extraordinary hairstyles. Putting ribbons or flowers in the hair can be beneficial. With all of these accessories, you can add a bit of colour to your natural hair color. You can apply Shahnaz Husain hair mascara plus for an instant touch-up. Specially formulated instant coloured streaks for hair glamour can conceal your grey hair. Available in exotic shades of Golden Girl, Plum, Copper Tone, Starlight Blue, Brown, Black and Caramel. The highlights in the hair add great texture and color to the skin. If done correctly and effectively they compliment a person’s skin and beauty. Statement Lips: Bold lip colour is a Christmas classic. Choose a festive shade such as deep red, berry, or even a metallic hue to make a statement. Before applying lipstick, use a lip scrub to exfoliate and moisturize your lips for a smooth finish. Consider using a lip liner to define the edges and prevent feathering. Matte or satin finishes are ideal for long-lasting colour that stays vibrant throughout the evening. Subtle Contouring: Contouring adds dimension to your face and enhances your features. For a festive look, keep the contouring subtle. Use a matte bronzer to define your cheekbones, jawline, and nose. Blend well to avoid harsh lines and create a natural, sculpted appearance. A touch of highlighter on the high points of your face, such as the tops of your cheekbones, will add a luminous finish. Sparkling Nails: Don’t forget to pamper your nails with a festive manicure. Opt for classic red or green shades, or experiment with metallics and glitter for an extra touch of sparkle. A festive manicure adds the perfect finishing touch to your overall look and complements your holiday spirit.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Beauty News on India.com.