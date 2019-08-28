Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre tells you how to cook up this classic American recipe.

Grilled Cheese Hot Dog

Ingredients

Hot dog buns 01

Butter softened 02 tbsp

Garlic powder ¼ tsp

Onion powder ¼ tsp

Hot dogs split lengthwise 01

Shredded cheddar 30 gm

Green onions sliced 20 gm

Directions

1. Flatten hot dog buns with a rolling pin. In a small bowl, stir together butter, garlic powder, and onion powder. Spread all over outsides of buns.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, sear hot dogs until charred, 2 minutes per side. Set aside.

3. Place a bun buttered-side down in skillet and top with cheddar cheese, a hot dog, a little more cheddar cheese, and green onions.

4. Cover and cook over medium heat until cheese melts, then use a spatula to close the bun. Repeat to make more cheese dogs.

Classic Hot Dog

Ingredients

Hot dogs halved lengthwise 02

Ham slices 04

Hot dog bun split lengthwise 01

Yellow mustard ¼ tbsp

Swiss cheese slices 04

Dill pickle 06

Butter softened 02tbsp

Directions

1. Preheat a sandwich press or a large cast-iron skillet or grill pan over medium-high. Add hot dogs and ham and cook, turning one time, until lightly charred and warmed through, about 4 minutes for the hot dogs and 1 minute for the ham. Set aside on a plate.

2. Lay bread on a work surface, open sides up, and spread both halves with mustard and top with Swiss. Add hot dogs, pickles, and ham to the bottom half of each bun. Gently press.

3. Spread butter all over the outside of the buns and return to press, skillet, or griddle, flipping one time, until the outside is golden and the cheese is melted about 5 minutes. If using a cast-iron skillet or grill pan, use a second pan to press the bun.

4. Slice in half and serve.