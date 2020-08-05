Since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, scientists around the globe have developed a plethora of novel coronavirus vaccine participants that are currently going through clinical trials. While some of them are showing positive results others lack behind. In this ongoing war against the deadly viral disease, nobody wants to take a back seat when it comes to looking for an effective vaccine and treatment for COVID-19. Also Read - Mumbai-based Wockhardt Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With UK Govt, Including Oxford Cure

Taking part in the same struggle, FOMAT Medical research has started the clinical trials of an antibody cocktail that is expected to show 'very promising' results. This vaccine and treatment participant is called REGN-COV2. It is gaining a lot of popularity and the CEO of FOMAT, Nicholas Focil has said that REGNCOV2 will emerge as a strong arsenal against COVID-19 as it gives you an effective tool to fight with the novel coronavirus on your own.

People who wish to undergo these clinical trials are being tested for the COVID-19 free of cost. And, the results are returned within an hour of testing. Individuals who test positive and whose infection is in the initial phase can only participate in the treatment clinical trials. Subjects will be divided into three groups and will be given either a high dose of the medicine, low dose of the drug, or placebo on the same day. Later, they will be monitored for the next 35 days.

People who are at greater risk of the COVID-19 infection (people living with a relative who is COVID-19 positive) but test negative will be shortlisted for the second study and will be given the vaccine. These participants will be followed up for the next 7 months. If everything goes fine, we will have an effective COVID-19 vaccine and a treatment drug by 2021.

Notably, the novel coronavirus has affected a total of 1908254 people in India til now and has claimed lives of 39795 of them. However, it has affected 18117821 individuals worldwide and caused the death of 690181.