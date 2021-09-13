Whether you are kick-starting your morning or recharging yourself, it’s no secret that coffee has long been the go-to beverage for many of you. And if you are a fitness enthusiast, you are already aware of the given benefits of consuming coffee shots before you hit the gym.Also Read - How Much Caffeine Intake is Fine? Side Effects Of High Caffeine Consumption Explained

Why Is It Important To Take Coffee Shots Before You Head To Gym?

Ideally, the caffeine present in your coffee shot works as an active ingredient for functional purposes, meaning it is fortified for healthy purposes.

This stimulant provides you with a ‘distinctive kick’ that improves your focus and performance throughout your workout session.

Giving a sustained burst of energy, it’s an effective ingredient that enhances your physical activity when you are doing an intense exercise.

Additionally, it helps in burning calories while essentially controlling hunger pangs – a very important aspect when you are following a fitness regime.

Having mentioned the health benefits, another reason why coffee shots in a tube are gaining popularity is that they are convenient and can be consumed instantly without any hassle. In fact, you can easily carry these shots in your pocket. For instance, suppose, you woke up late yet you will have to reach the gym on time. Your time doesn’t permit you to make a coffee shot for yourself at home. This is when coffee shots in a biodegradable vial come as a go-to option. Well, consuming coffee shots made using high-quality Arabica beans further ensures that every sip you take delivers high caffeine intensity despite the same caffeine content. Also Read - 5 Food You Must Avoid Before Hitting the Bed

Finally, the amount of caffeine you are consuming per day also matters. So just be sure that you don’t exceed 6 cups of coffee in a day. And voila, you are good to go! Also Read - 10 Delicious Alternatives to Tea/Coffee You Can Try

(Inputs by Bharat Sethi, Founder, Rage Coffee)