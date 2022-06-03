Getting up in the early morning and sipping your favourite cup of coffee is a ritual for many. Given coffee’s worldwide popularity, it’s difficult to think of a reason not to drink more of it. The miracle beverage works as an alarm clock which can keep you awake during never-ending meetings and work assignments. Coffee has powerful chemical compounds that work to prevent diseases. The beverage has various health benefits including it can cut post-workout muscle pain by 48 per cent, lower the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, keeping cardiovascular diseases and stroke away, good for your skin. While you love your hot cuppa, it’s best to avoid it on an empty stomach. Read on.Also Read - Ayurveda Expert Explains : Why Should You Eat Sweets Before a Meal, Not After

Digestive complaints: Coffee can take a toll on your digestive system. Well, it can produce stomach acid production, if you have your coffee on an empty stomach. The acid can trigger indigestion and heartburn.

Lowers Cortisol levels: Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can play with your circadian rhythm. Did you know your body releases a hormone known as cortisol in the morning which can make you feel alert and energised? Times of India report says that instead of starting your day with coffee, have it at noon.

May lose important minerals: If you are having coffee first thing in the morning then you may lose a few important minerals in your body.

Triggers Anxiety: Drinking coffee in the morning can trigger your anxiety levels. TOI report says that caffeine stimulates your "fight or flight" response, and studies show that this can make anxiety worse and can even trigger an anxiety attack.

High Sugar Levels: Having caffeine in the morning can decrease insulin sensitivity.

