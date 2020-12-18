Winter is here and it is essential for asthma patients to safeguard themselves and prevent their condition from worsening. Do you have breathing difficulties mostly during winter? Do you tend to continue coughing when the climate becomes cold? Yes, you may have noticed that your asthma tends to trigger during these colder days. This is because the cold and dry weather can cause irritation to one’s airways and leads to respiratory tract infections. Right, the ones with asthma may face a lot of challenges during these colder months, and even that dust, mold and even pet dander at home will trigger asthma. Also Read - Nightmares Linked To Anxiety, Insomnia in Heart Patients, Say Researchers

Dr. Arvind Kate, a Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur shares tips on you can deal with asthma during the winter season. Read on to know more about this and stay healthy and hearty. Also Read - COVID-19: A Healthy, Well-Balanced Diet Plan To Boost Your Immunity

Vital tips to manage asthma during winter Also Read - How Ganesh Acharya Lost 98Kgs- All About His Weight Transformation Journey

• Ensure your house is clean, dry, and cool: Try to keep your house clean by cleaning it from time to time. See to it that the dust and dirt are properly taken care of. Try to opt for an exhaust fan in the bathroom and kitchen. If there is any leakage in the house then you will have to come up with an appropriate solution to keep molds away.

• Change the bedding from time to time: Make sure that the mattress, bedsheets, and pillow covers are properly washed. Tada, you will be able to get rid of those dust mites that are responsible for triggering your condition.

• Keep away from pets: Pet hair and dander can be the culprits in exacerbating your asthma. Hence, it is advisable for you to avoid pets entering the room as it can lead to constant coughing.

• Maintain good personal hygiene: You will have to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds to prevent infections. This will also prevent germs from entering the mouth.

• Keep your inhaler and medications handy: If you have asthma then you will have to avoid skipping medication prescribed by the doctor. Ensure that you carry an inhaler wherever you are. Do not venture out of the house when there are dust and pollen. Also, see to it that you do not self medicate and only do what your doctor suggests.

• Look for the triggers: You will have to note down the triggers. You will have to look for factors that trigger your conditions. Keep a record of the things that worsen your condition and then discuss it with the doctor.

• Know what to eat and avoid: Eat lung-friendly foods such as apples, berries that are loaded with antioxidants, and even ginger and garlic that can help manage cough and cold. Likewise, you will have to delete fish, peanuts, soy, salads, and even processed foods that can aggravate your asthma.