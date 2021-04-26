New Delhi: We are living in a time when keeping our hands sanitized could save our lives by preventing us from contracting the Coronavirus. Regularly and thoroughly washing our hands with soap is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus apart from other things such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Also Read - 'Aayega to Modi Hi': Anupam Kher Slammed on Twitter After He Defends Govt's Handling of Covid Crisis

However, frequently washing our hands and sanitization can dry it out immensely and make our hands rough. While we cannot avoid washing our hands frequently as it is highly necessary at the moment, we can follow certain simple yet effective steps to steer clear of dry, rough hands.

Tanya Manavalan, a Beauty creator on Trell – India's Largest lifestyle social media platform tells you how you can avoid the problem of dry hands due to constant santization.

Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

Moisturizing your hands regularly not only helps to prevent dryness but also keeps them supple in the long run. Investing in a good hand cream that contains ingredients such as shea butter or milk is one of the best ways to ensure your hands don’t dry out from regular sanitization. However, moisturizing completely dry hands won’t be very effective. Once you wash your hands, partially dry them and apply your hand cream on damp hands as this proves to be most effective in locking the moisture in. You can even purchase a moisturizer-based sanitizer to keep your hands clean and avoid dryness.

Do not rub your hands dry

Although leaving your hands wet can become counterproductive as it leaves the bacteria on your hands, rubbing your hands on a towel to dry them makes the skin dry and rough. Gently pat your hands dry after washing them. Simply think of it as blotting your hands on a soft towel just to get rid of the excess water. And as mentioned earlier, while your hands are damp, you can apply a moisturizer to avoid dryness.

Use warm water

While cold water isn’t highly effective in cleansing your hands, hot water can dry them out further. Warm or lukewarm water works best when you are washing your hands. Wash your hands in warm water thoroughly, gently pat them dry, and apply hand cream.

These simple tips will ensure your hands are clean, moisturized, soft, protect you from the virus and other bacteria as well.