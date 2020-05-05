Jewelleries are meant to enhance and brighten up your overall look. The right piece of jewellery can accentuate any attire and bring flair and style to it. However, going wrong with the choice or wearing ornaments the wrong way can turn out to be messy. Also Read - Sabyasachi Jewellery Collection: These Statement Pieces Donned by Bollywood Stars Are Enough to Uplift Your Ensembles ​

The amount of jewellery you opt for, is also significant to balance the overall look and make you stand out. Going overboard with them can be tacky. To avoid any embarrassment, here we tell you about a few jewellery mistakes that you should avoid at any cost.

Wearing a jewellery that doesn’t go well with the occasion

Jewelleries are made as per different occasions. Wearing a wrong piece of jewellery at the wrong place can invite unwanted staring eyes and embarrassment too. When you are heading towards office, you must accessorize yourself minimally and that too as per your outfit. However, you must go for statement neck-piece or Jhumkas in a wedding. You should pick a piece of jewellery mindfully. For example, a pair of gold stud earrings will be perfect for office meeting while a diamond earring will be good for a night party. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Paints Fans Monday Blues Red, Flaunts Elizabeth Taylor's Jewellery in Sultry Pictures

Picking up jewellery without keeping in mind your skin tone

Every jewellery doesn’t look good on every skin tone. For example, gold pieces look good on people with warm skin tone while silver and platinum look good on those with cool skin tone. Always try to see if a particular metal is complementing your skin tone. In case, it is, go ahead and purchase the jewellery. The right metal can freshen up your look and enhance your beauty.

Opting for jewellery with wrong colour

Do not pick up a jewellery that clashes with the colour of your attire. A perfect outfit can look dull and out of sync if you choose a wrong piece of jewellery. For example, you should never go for pearl earrings with a white kurta. Also, avoid wearing a gold neck-piece with a blouse with heavy embellishments on it.