With the increasing prevalence of infertility around the world, in vitro fertilization has come as a boon for couples. It is basically a complex but effective process of assisting women to conceive a child. The procedure involved in IVF also aims to prevent the onset of any genetic problem in the conceived child.

If we talk about the IVF process, it involves collecting matured eggs from a woman’s ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a lab and then transferring the fertilized embryos in the uterus. The IVF cycle takes a total of three weeks. This assisted reproductive technique is helping a huge number of couples globally. Apart from infertility, IVF is used when a woman is too old to conceive or have some health complications like uterine fibroids, endometriosis, ovulation disorders, etc. Even after 41 years of IVF invention, the process is still surrounded by an array of myths and misconceptions. Here we bust some of them for you.

Myth 1: IVF is not a natural process.

Fact: IVF is as natural as spontaneous fertilization. The only difference between the two is that IVF includes fertilization of eggs outside a woman’s body. IVF only acts as a surrogate fallopian tube in women in which it is not working. Rest everything happens inside a woman’s body.

Myth 2: IVF is a painful procedure.

Fact: People think that IVF is an extremely painful process. Well, it includes two weeks of injection and this is something that we do not have a shortcut of. It is done to take out multiple eggs for fertilization in a lab. These injections are as painful as any other vaccine or injections that are administered to us. So, you really cannot call it a painful procedure.

Myth 3: IVF always results in multiple pregnancies.

Fact: Though the chances of having multiple pregnancies through IVF are more than a normal conception, it doesn’t always result in multiple pregnancies. Even the chance is more because you tend to put two to three embryos inside the uterus to try and increase the chance of pregnancy. Notably, the overall risk of having multiple pregnancies through IVF is only 10 per cent. You can decrease this risk to zero by opting for only one embryo transfer in the uterus.