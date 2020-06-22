Have you ever imagined how wonderful or perfect your life would become if you omit all the mistakes you have committed till now? Ideal and utopic! Isn’t it? But that’s not possible. What’s realistic is to know about your nature and the kind of mistakes you do so that you can avoid making them in future, especially in your relationship. Also Read - Libra, Pisces And Other Zodiac Signs That Are Crybabies And Difficult to Deal With

How happy or sad you are in your personal life decides how wonderfully or pathetically you will perform in your professional or social life (most of the times). This is because it is significant to have a peaceful inner self in order to deliver calmness and clarity at work.

Everyone on this earth is different and therefore, all of us react differently to a similar situation and make a variety of mistakes in relationship. One of the major factors that decide how prone you are to commit mistakes in a relationship is your zodiac sign. It says a lot about your personality and help you understand your wrongdoings beforehand so that you can mend your ways accordingly. Let's know how big or small mistakes you can make in your relationship as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

Natives of this zodiac sign make decisions too quickly and regret later. They misinterpret the momentary attraction as love and end up marrying the person. Ideally, people should take time to know the person and then decide what to do and what not to.

Taurus

If you belong to this zodiac sign, you are a deep thinker and over-analyse almost everything excluding dating. When it comes to relationship, you go by the cover of the book and do not bother to look or try to find out what’s inside it? It would be wise for you to stop going by the appearance of people and overlooking practical things like past relationship, nature of the person, friend circle etc.

Gemini

If you are a Gemini, it won’t take more than 30 minutes for a person to make you fall for him if he is a good listener. Yes, you develop a soft corner for those who can listen to you non-stop and speak softly. Mind you, this may become a grave issue. Focus on realistic things before entering into a relationship.

Cancer

If you belong to this zodiac sign, you are emotionally vulnerable and is constantly in search of a person to lend your shoulders on him to cry on. Though it reads sweet, the same nature of yours can put you in trouble as someone may start controlling you after knowing your need for emotional support.