The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines burn-out as ‘a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.’ Burn-Out is used in terms of workplace context only and not any other areas of life. According to WHO, burn-out is an ‘occupational phenomenon’ and not a medical condition. Burn-out refers specifically to phenomena in the occupational context and should not be applied to describe experiences in other areas of life, according to the WHO.

It is mainly identified by its 3 characteristic dimensions:

1) Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

You will constantly be drained of energy. This is not just physical but also emotional. There are times when you feel this way even after not doing an excessive or regular amount of work. Physical pains including backaches, neck aches or even problems related to immunity, falling ill often, having niggling health problems every now and then can also come under this. If you have been feeling exhausted for no explicable reasons, you may be suffering from burn-out.

2) Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

Occasional stress or tension when you come at work for an important meeting or when you are running behind deadline is considered normal, however, when you have chronic negative feeling toward your job or your office or the colleagues and bosses you work with, you may be suffering from burn-out. If the things that motivated you at your workplace now don’t, this could be a sign of burn-out.

3) Reduced professional efficacy

All of these negative emotions are bound to reflect in your work. So don’t be surprised if you haven’t been able to proceed ahead in your job in terms of additional responsibilities or promotions. These can negatively your quality of work and your input too. if you are finding it difficult to keep yourself motivated into doing your work and taking on additional initiatives and interest, tis may be a clear-cut sign of burn-out.