Winter is finally here. And with this cold season comes along sweaters, heaters, a cup of tea and many more ways to remain warm. But with these ways, also come along various diseases and conditions like asthma, cold, cough, depression, heart attack, etc. When there is biting cold weather outside, you need to be aware of certain conditions and their causes to stay away from inviting them. To make things easier for you, here we have listed 5 most common health problems that may affect you.

Cold flu

During winter, people generally remain inside. Also, the days are shorter in this season which means we do not get enough sunlight that is responsible for generating vitamin D. This compromises our body defense system making us weak enough to get the virus and become affected with the flu. Also, the influenza virus has been found to survive better during the cold. So, to avoid this condition, eat immune-boosting food like blueberries, broccoli, ginger, spinach, etc. You can also take flu antiviral drugs and practice good health habits.

Dry skin

It is one of the most common winter problems. It occurs due to the drop in humidity level. Cold weather outside makes your skin evaporate water quickly. This is what makes your skin dry, itchy, cracky, etc. Though dry skin can be moisturized using a lotion, in some people, the condition can be painful and can severe cracks can lead to infections. So, it is better to avoid the condition in the first place. To do that, you can avoid using hard soaps and detergents and use indoor room humidifiers.

Asthma

During winter, the number of allergens increases in the air. This is the reason, cold acts as a trigger for asthma. Also, dry and windy air bring pollen that makes the asthma condition more severe. Moreover, your airways may feel irritated due to dry and cold air. This can lead to spasm in the respiratory muscles and the onset of asthma symptoms.