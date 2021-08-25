Common Workout Mistakes: The pandemic has taught us many things. Work from home and working out from home, are the new normal. Health and fitness have become a priority for millions across the globe, and according to fitness expert Rishabh Telang, who is one of the fittest trainers in India, people have now realised that it is totally possible to stay fit while being locked down at home. The fitness experts say that people have shown how fitness is the necessary lifestyle choice, lockdown or not!Also Read - Mira Rajput’s Fitness Routine Will Make You Jump Out of the Bed and Hit the Gym!

Rishabh Telang, a fitness expert at Cult.fit answered our queries related to fitness, how can one avoid the most common workout mistakes, and his beginner-friendly program – Kickstart with HRX- created by Cult.Fit and Hrithik Roshan. Read on: Also Read - Pregnant Neha Dhupia Does Natarajasna Like a Pro, Sets Major Fitness Goals

Common workout mistakes that sabotage fitness goals

“The biggest mistake is the ‘all or nothing mentality. People end up going too far too soon and that hurts the consistency. It would be best to start with the building blocks of fitness, such as mobility and stability while building the aerobic base via low-intensity cardio and slightly progressing to more advanced movements week over week. That way the body will be able to adapt and grow at a sustainable pace.”

All about the quick bite-sized workout routine

“I understand that it gets difficult to spend an hour on a workout every day, but I also firmly believe that it is better to move than not move at all. My suggestion for short workouts is to keep the movement simple so that it is easier to get more reps in less time. A good methodology would be ‘Every Minute on the Minute’ where you start every round of the movement at the start of the minute and do it for a defined number of rounds. Let’s assume we are doing 10 burpees per round into a 10-minute EMOM, this will let you exercise for 10 rounds, which essentially means 100 burpees in 10 minutes.”

He adds, “Another good methodology is Tabata, where you go all out for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-sec rest, and repeat that for eight rounds. This may sound simple, but a couple of rounds of Tabata can really give you an amazing workout.”

Dangers of not exercising: Metabolic disorders and serious diseases

“Human bodies have been designed to move. If we don’t give our muscles and bones the movement they deserve, they will start to wear out. Research tells us that the metabolic rate starts to slow down after a certain age – 35 for most people. But research also tells us that adults after the age of 35 start losing muscle mass year over year. So, the slowdown in metabolic rate is very tightly linked to muscle loss. I guess the point is clear, if people protect their muscle mass, which is possible through a good resistance training protocol, good nutrition practices, and well-defined sleep hygiene, they will be more likely to stay away from metabolic disorders that are generally associated with aging.

Being sedentary, on the other hand, leads to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases, etc. and there is enough evidence to prove that. People need to be mindful of reducing overall sedentary time along with regular exercise. Just to clarify, reducing sedentary time means sitting less through the day, other than purposeful exercise.”

Sweating out in the gym vs Physical group class

“The idea is to move and do that consistently. People can choose to do a group workout, train at a gym, do live sessions from home, or just go out to play sports. The bottom line is that you get better at what you do consistently, so the only thing I’d push for is to be consistent, even if that means choosing a less intense activity. Group classes can be more fun, mainly because of the energy of the group, while at a gym, it’s more possible to use strategies such as progressive overload and maybe workout at your own pace. People are free to choose any of this, but consistency should be maintained.”

All about the Kickstart with HRX programme

“Inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s HRX format, Kickstart with HRX is a very scientific program by the cult.fit that is suitable for people who are starting their fitness journeys. There is a specific way in which the human body moves, where some joints are supposed to be more mobile and others are supposed to be more stable. Also, any dysfunction in one joint leads to bad performance or aches and pain in the next joint in the chain. For eg: restricted ankle mobility, leads to inefficient movement at the knee and pain thereafter. Kickstart with HRX has been planned to keep this principle in mind. The intensity progresses session over a session and movements keep getting more challenging. It is a 3-week program starting on August 23rd and the third week is much tougher from the intensity perspective compared to the first two.

While Belly Burn was great for people looking to burn body fat and, in the process, lose belly fat, Kickstart with HRX is the ideal place for beginners or people returning to fitness to come and begin their journeys right from the comfort of their homes.”

Benefits of Kickstart with HRX

“Obvious benefits will be improved mobility, core strength, improved stability, and a better aerobic base. The idea is to set people up for success, teach them the right set of skills that are needed to progress the intensity in workouts for life.”

Easy and quick fitness tips