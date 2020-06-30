More than exercise, yoga is a way of life. It has an array of short and long-term benefits. From managing your blood pressure to reducing stress, and improving your digestive function, yoga does it all for you. It is an ancient practice or discipline that can improve your life in many ways. When you do yoga, almost every part of your body gets involved and that makes you more flexible. It can enhance oxygen and blood circulation in the body and can improve your cardiovascular health and brain function. Just like any other exercise, yoga is also surrounded with various myths and misconceptions. Let’s talk about them and help you get your facts right. Also Read - Try These Yoga Apps at Home to Stay Fit During Lockdown

Your body needs to be flexible to perform yoga

Yoga helps your body become flexible. So you do not have to first work on the flexibility part and then start practicing this exercise. In the beginning, you may feel difficulty in getting the poses and postures right. Gradually, you will learn and perfect your moves. Also Read - 'Those Practicing Yoga Have Less Chances of Getting Infected by COVID,' Says AYUSH Minister Sripad Naik

Yoga is meant for women only

Yoga is just a physical activity and can be performed by anybody. The postures do not benefit people based on their gender. Whether you are a man or a woman, you can perform yoga and reap its benefits.

Thin people should only practice yoga

If you think, that yoga is for people whose body type is slender, you are highly mistaken. Yoga does not only helps you become healthier in terms of body buildup but also takes care of your mental health. People of any body type, caste, colour, or religion can become depressed or may not be able to handle stress well. So, everyone needs to do yoga.