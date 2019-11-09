You must have heard a common saying, “You are what you eat.” This is absolutely true. Food plays a significant role in our overall wellbeing. And, among various food, spices have an important place. Having good flavour and essence, spices can not only make various dishes tasty but can also keep you healthy. In day to day life, we use various spices being unaware that they are keeping us away from various ailments. Here, we make you aware of spices with great nutritional value.

Ginger

Originated from China, ginger is considered to be highly effective in treating nausea. It can also help you get rid of exercise-induced muscle pain. Its strong anti-inflammatory properties can help people with osteoarthritis. You can have this spice to lower your blood sugar level and reduce your risk of developing diabetes and heart ailments. From treating indigestion to reducing menstrual pain, and lowering cholesterol levels, ginger can do it all for you.

Turmeric

Containing bioactive compounds like curcuminoids and having strong medicinal properties, turmeric can take care of your health. Also, its anti-inflammatory compound prevents pathogens from attacking your body cells. This Indian spice is capable of boosting the antioxidant capacity of your body, enhance your brain function, and lower the risk of developing heart diseases like stroke, heart attack, and heart failure. Turmeric is also associated with the prevention of certain cancers and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cloves

Also known as Syzygium aromaticum, cloves are known to have a sweet and aromatic flavour. These flower buds are extremely nutritious. Being rich in fiber, cloves can help in better digestion. Also, the presence of vitamin C in it can strengthen your immunity. Being jam-packed with antioxidants, cloves can help you in reducing oxidative stress. From protecting against certain cancer to killing bacteria, and improving liver health, cloves can do it all for you.