Cough, rashes, red eyes, sore throat, and white spots inside the mouth. These are some of the prominent signs of measles, which is a viral infection. According to the World Health Organisation, measles claimed the lives of around 140000 people around the world in the year 2018. Measles is a respiratory infection that is also known as rubeola. The virus causing the infection belongs to the paramyxovirus family. You can get measles through the air if you inhale tiny respiratory droplets released by a person infected by the disease. This infection is highly contagious and can cause various complications if not treated on time. Here we tell you about them.

Ear infection

An ear infection is one of the most common complications that affect patients suffering from measles. According to researchers in the field, 1 in 14 measles patient gets an ear infection. And the infection is mostly prevalent in children. If not tackled on time, this can further develop into a permanent hearing loss.

Encephalitis

It is a severe condition that is characterized by inflammation in the brain. It causes flu-like symptoms and therefore usually gets confused by that. Some of its prominent symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint ache, etc. In severe conditions, the infected person may experience seizures, loss of consciousness, confusion, muscle weakness, etc. Encephalitis is believed to affect 1 in 1,000 people suffering from measles.

Pneumonia

Another most common complication of measles is pneumonia, which is an infection that is known to inflame air sacs and lungs. It is characterized by symptoms including chest pain, confusion, cough, fever, shaking chills, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, etc. These signs occur when the air sacs get filled with fluid. Pneumonia occurs in people with a compromised immune system and this is what happens when you have measles.