Constant Coughing Due to Air Pollution? Try 4 Soothing Teas For Instant Relief

Air pollution is one of the common causes of a sore throat. Incorporate these soothing teas into your routine to prevent the harmful effect of dust and smog on your throat.

If you are living in Delhi NCR surrounding areas where air quality is severe, one common health issue that might be troubling you is sore throat. The pollution in the air can irritate the throat, leading to discomfort and pain. Thus, it’s essential to take care of oneself especially consuming plenty of water to keep the throat moisturised. Besides this, you can incorporate 4 soothing teas into your routine to alleviate and prevent the effects of air pollution on your throat.

Air Pollution: 4 Homemade Teas That Can Help Relieve Sore Throat Naturally

Honey Lemon Ginger Tea: Inhaling dust and smog can irritate the throat, leading to discomfort and soreness. Soothe your throat with a warm cup of honey lemon ginger tea. The honey provides a natural sweetness, lemon adds a burst of vitamin C, and ginger offers anti-inflammatory properties to ease throat infection.

Recipe

Boil a cup of water

Add a slice of fresh ginger and let it simmer for a few minutes

Strain the ginger-infused water into a cup.

Squeeze half a lemon into the cup and add a tablespoon of honey

Stir well and sip slowly.

Peppermint Eucalyptus Tea:

The menthol in peppermint can help alleviate throat irritation, while eucalyptus offers a soothing effect on the respiratory system. This tea combination can provide relief from the harsh effects of air pollution.

Recipe

Steep a peppermint tea bag or a handful of fresh peppermint leaves in hot water

Add a drop or two of eucalyptus oil

Sweeten with honey if desired

Allow it cool slightly before sipping

Chamomile Lavender Tea

Recipe

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties, and lavender can contribute to relaxation. Together, they create a calming tea that may help reduce throat discomfort caused by air pollution.

Recipe

Steep a chamomile tea bag in hot water

Add a few dried lavender buds or a drop of lavender oil

Optionally, add honey for sweetness

Let it steep for a few minutes before enjoying

Turmeric Milk Tea

Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties can be beneficial for respiratory health. Combine it with the comforting warmth of milk for a soothing and healing tea.

Recipe

Warm a cup of milk

Add a teaspoon of turmeric powder

Optionally, add a dash of black pepper to enhance turmeric absorption

Sweeten with honey to taste

Stir well and drink while warm

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.