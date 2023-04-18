Home

Constipation: 5 Foods to Improve Your Bowel Movement in Summer

You may keep your body cool and free from digestive problems by sipping peppermint-infused water all day long or fennel seed water in the morning.

Constipation can be a year-round issue for some people, and now that summer has fully come, it might be more challenging to manage digestive issues. If you’ve had constipation for a while add fibre to your meals and other laxatives. Constipation can result in discomfort, suffering, and occasionally more serious side effects like haemorrhoids or anal fissures. It is a widespread issue that affects millions of individuals worldwide and is brought on by a number of things, including a diet lacking in fibre, dehydration, inactivity, particular medication, and specific medical problems. Did you know that constipation can be prevented and treated by making lifestyle modifications such as increasing fibre consumption, consuming enough water, and exercising frequently? Hormone balance and gut health dietitian Manpreet shares five foods to improve your bowel movements.

5 FOODS TO IMPROVE YOUR BOWEL MOVEMENT

Soaked Dry Figs: It contains sorbitol which acts as a natural laxative and regulates bowel movements. Soaked Prunes: It acts as a natural laxative which softens stool and improves gut mobility. Soaked Black Raisins: Rich in fibre which stimulates bowel movements and relieves constipation. Fennel Water: Rich in fibre which stimulates bowel movements and relieves constipation. Basil Water: Reduces Inflammation in the gut and promotes healthy digestion by improving gut mobility.

The dietician further shared the recipe for fennel water and basil water for easy bowel movements. Use 1 tsp of fennel powder and 200ml of water. Add fennel seeds powder to a glass of warm water. For basil tea, add 1 tsp soaked basil and 200ml of water. Add basil seeds to a glass of water.

Numerous health problems, from minor pain to more significant difficulties, can be brought on by constipation. It’s crucial to consult a doctor if your constipation doesn’t go away or if it’s combined with other symptoms so that you can find the root of the problem and get the right care.

