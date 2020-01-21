Flu or influenza is one of the most prevalent conditions. It is a respiratory disease that spreads through respiratory droplets. This extremely contagious condition can also be passed on to others by physical contact. Flu is characterised by symptoms including high fever, fatigue, runny nose, headache, sore throat, etc. These symptoms can last for 7 to 14 days and can make chronic problems worse.

Flu season usually begins in the month of October and lasts till May. This health ailment can even cause death in people who are already suffering from some respiratory problems. To prevent the condition, you should follow certain hygiene methods, avoid sharing your things or food and stay away from infected people. Apart from these, there are certain food that can help you keep the flu or influenza at bay. Here, we tell you about them.

Green vegetables

Green veggies like broccoli, kale, spinach, and cabbage contain essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E that have protective properties. They also improve your immunity and help to fight against bacteria and viruses. Additionally, green vegetables switch on the antioxidant genes and enzymes present in immune cells that are known to neutralize free radicals and protect you. This is what a research conducted at the University of California stated.

Garlic

This taste-enhancing kitchen ingredient is used for medicinal purposes. Containing strong antifungal, antibacterial, and antiviral properties, garlic can boost your immunity and rejuvenate your entire system. You can consume it either raw or in coocked form.

Yogurt

Yogurt is known as a probiotic as it contains good bacteria, which are significant for better gut health. They also make your immune system stronger and prevent infections and inflammation. Probiotics help in regulating metabolism and improving digestion too. Having yogurt on a daily basis is known to prevent and treat common cold and flu. This is what a research published in the Korean Journal of Family Medicine stated.