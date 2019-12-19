Consuming food containing artificial sweeteners can make you susceptible to type 2 diabetes. This is what a recent research published in the journal Current Atherosclerosis Reports states. These days, weight loss enthusiasts are getting attracted to low-calorie artificial sweeteners. They think that replacing glucose, sucrose, and fructose with them can make them lose weight quickly. But that is not at all true. In fact, artificial sweeteners do the exact opposite.

According to the researchers, having them can increase your likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes, which is a chronic condition that occurs when your body becomes resistant to the blood sugar controlling hormone called insulin. It enables sugar to enter your body cells and provide energy. The disease is characterised by increased thirst, fatigue, blurred vision, slow healing sores, frequent urination etc.

Certain factors like obesity, having a family history of the condition, gestational diabetes, a sedentary lifestyle etc. can potentially increase your likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. The disease can lead to complications like cardiovascular conditions, sleep apnea, skin conditions, hearing impairment, kidney damage etc., if not managed on time. To manage it, the best thing you can do is to have a disciplined lifestyle and eating habits.

If you can’t live without sugar, you can replace artificial ones with some healthy sweeteners. Read on to know about them.

Herbal Tea

Herbal tea including hibiscus tea, berry tea, etc. can be a perfect option for diabetics. These herbal teas are known to be extremely healthy. Containing essential minerals and vitamins, these teas can boost your immunity, flush out the toxins from your body, and help you fight against infections effectively.

Fruits

Containing fibre and natural sweetener, fruits fall in the category of one of the best food options for people suffering from diabetes. Notably, you should not consume fruit juices but raw fruits. Having them can increase your body’s immunity and keep your blood sugar unaffected.

Almond chocolate milk

This warm beverage is naturally sweet and doesn’t require additional sugar. It can be a perfect drink during winters, especially for diabetics.