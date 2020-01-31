Are you carrying your little bundle of joy inside your tummy? Are you also consuming low-calorie sweeteners like aspartame and stevia? If yes, your baby is at a high risk of having increased body fat and disrupted gut microbiota. Notably, these sweeteners were, until now used to be considered safe for pregnant ladies. However, new research published in the journal Gut has revealed otherwise. According to the scientists involved in the study, consuming low-calorie sweeteners during pregnancy or lactation can increase your kid’s risk of being obese and have cardiovascular problems.

This clearly suggests that a mother’s dietary ingredients play an important role in the health of her unborn kid. This makes it significant for all the expecting mothers to opt for food wisely during this special period of time. So, here we list a few beverages that must not be a part of your diet chart.

Fresh-squeezed fruit juices

Though fresh fruit juice is considered safe and tastes good too, its consumption may put you at risk of developing infection due to bacteria including E. coli, Elizabeth Ward, etc. Fresh juices may be packed with dangerous bacteria. And, having contaminated juices can take a toll on your health which is obviously not good for your child. So, you must always opt for the pasteurized fruit juices that you can easily find in malls. During pasteurization, lurking bacteria are killed by heating the juices to a high temperature and then cooling them.

Raw milk

Raw milk may contain harmful bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, Campylobacter, etc. and its consumption can cause food poisoning. So, you should not have milk directly from cow, goat, or sheep. Go for the pasteurized milk to avoid any complication in you and your little bundle of joy. Bacteria found in raw milk are extremely harmful to pregnant ladies as they can develop listeriosis due to the bacteria. Notably, listeriosis is a deadly infection for kids.

Caffeinated drinks

Even if you are addicted to tea or coffee, you should keep a distance from them at least for nine months. This is because caffeine is considered harmful to a kid’s health. Consuming caffeinated drinks like tea, coffee, soda, etc. on a regular basis can affect your child’s metabolism. An unborn baby’s system may start metabolizing caffeine the way an adult’s body does and that can cause sleep issues in him. Also, it can affect his movement pattern in the later stage of life.