Even in lockdown, people are not ready to drop the idea of consuming alcohol. In various states, almost ever day, people are found in a long queue to buy alcohol. Well, we do understand that you are addicted to this drink and that's why you are not able to control your urge to buy alcohol and consume it. But, doing that can be extremely debilitating especially during current time when coronavirus pandemic has impacted the entire world.

Alcohol can potentially weaken your immune system and make it slow and lethargic. Light drinking can have minimal effect but heavier consumption of alcohol can dampen your body's defense system. And, as you all know people with a weak immune system are more susceptible to coronavirus.

Not only this, consuming alcohol can affect your liver too. To understand the mechanism, you need to know that when you drink alcohol, your body use it for metabolism on a priory basis. This is because human body doesn't have any particular place to store alcohol unlike proteins, fats, carbohydrates etc. So, alcohol remains at the front of the metabolizing line. This keeps your liver from metabolizing others things and that affects its health.

Too much alcohol intake can also affect your cardiovascular health. It can make your heart weak and cause an irregular heart beat. Additionally, it increases your blood pressure. Alcohol abuse has been found to cause inflammation of the pancreas. This can reduce the insulin production and can cause diabetes. And, as we know that chronic conditions like this puts you at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 infection and raises your risk of dying from the disease.