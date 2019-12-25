Are you a cancer patient and undergoing chemotherapy? If yes, you should stay away from certain dietary supplements. This is what a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology states. According to the researchers, using supplements that are known to increase the level of iron, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin B12 during chemotherapy can interfere with the treatment and can potentially raise the risk of recurrence and death.

They explained that chemotherapy works by boosting oxidative stress around the cancer cell. And, the antioxidant supplements can block the oxidative stress and reduce the ability of chemotherapy to kill the cancer cells. As per the findings of the study, taking iron and vitamin B12 supplements increase the risk of recurrence by 83 per cent. Whereas the risk of death becomes 22 per cent after their consumption. On the other hand, taking omega 3 supplements can increase the risk of recurrence and death by 67 per cent.

This clearly means, what you eat during the chemotherapy makes a big difference in your life and becomes a deciding factor whether or not you would survive. Notably, various therapies for cancer are known to place burdens on your nutrition system. To reduce the severity of the side-effects of the therapies, you firstly need to avoid any supplements. Everything you eat should be naturally produced. Eat 5-6 small meals throughout the day. Also, make sure the food are low in fat. If possible have colder food with less odour. Additionally, consume enough healthy drinks like apple and grape juice, gelatin, bone broth, herbal teas, etc. Doing this can help you in better and quick recovery.