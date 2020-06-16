Stripes can never go out of fashion and can make you appear classy always. When it comes to donning patterned outfits, what can be better than stripes? Striped ensemble can help you ooze confidence and look sassy. If you love stripes but feel inhibited to flaunt them, you have reached the right place. Here, we tell you some simple yet impactful tips to flatter in striped attires. Also Read - Tips to Style Your Off-Shoulder Top And Look Flattering This Summer

Stripes Over Stripes

Donning a matching pattern head to toe is a wonderful idea. And, stripes over stripes can be a powerful ensemble that can help you flaunt your attitude with confidence. This is a tried and tested way to look cool and ethereal at the same time. You can opt for outfits with stripes in opposite directions. This will make you look interesting and unique.

Layer Stripes

Layering stripes gives a definition to your overall outfit. This pattern has multidimensional properties that can help in adding depth to your attire. You can wear a plain and polished top and layer it with the same coloured blazer with stripes.

Mix and Match Stripes With Other Prints

Mixing prints requires some fashion sense. It can either go completely wrong or can make you appear a fashionista. As stripes are considered neutral prints, you can pair them with contrasting prints. To look uber cool, you must try mixing stripes with some other pattern. While doing that, ensure one print is dominating and the other is subtle. Also, textures of two prints should be different.