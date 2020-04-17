Coronavirus Death Mystery: Women are more resilient than men. This is what science says. This so called weaker section of society is genetically hardwired and have stronger immunity than men. Additionally, this ‘weaker sex’ lives longer than those with a ‘Y’ chromosome and have a fewer developmental disabilities than them. Also Read - After Dolphins, Pink Flamingos Return to Mumbai in Huge Numbers as India Continues to Stay Inside Amid Coronavirus Lockdown - Viral Video

Probably, that is why worldwide data suggests that the death rate due to novel coronavirus in men is higher than women. You may be wondering the reason behind the difference especially because men are seemingly quite tough and strong. Well, the explanation is here:

There are a total of 23 chromosome pairs in humans. While women have 2 'X' chromosomes, men only have one of them and an additional 'Y' chromosome which has not much significance as compared to 'X' chromosome. In fact, it is mostly involved in making sperm and ear hair.

On the other hand, ‘X chromosome is associated with important brain functions, immunity, and survival. Also it contains approximately 1000 genes while ‘Y’ has only around 70. You may say that men do have an X. But, “women have two Xs”. This means that even if one of them is unhealthy, the other one can compensate but in men, you can imagine how they will be able to cope with an unhealthy or a faulty X chromosome.

Additionally, in women even if one of the x chromosomes becomes faulty the other one keeps it alive to use its potential in tackling conditions in which it is still good at.

That is why men are biologically more fragile than women. ‘XX’ chromosomes make women genetically superior to men and provide them with the advantage of longevity. Also, women have more immunity than men due to the higher level of estrogen hormone in them. Men on the other hand have testosterone hormone in higher amount, that actually reduces immunity. Probably that is why even though more women are found positive of COVID-19, more men have died succumbing to the disease.