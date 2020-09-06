Coronavirus in kids: A new study done by the Northern Irish researchers reveals that the symptoms of COVID-19 among kids are quite different than among the adults. It was found out that more and more kids remain asymptomatic if they have contracted the coronavirus. However, more kids who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have complained of diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach ache. Also Read - Benefits of Ginger in COVID-19: Fight Lung Infection By Adding Ginger in Kadha or Tea

This means that apart from the cough or any kind of lung infection, the biggest symptoms of the coronavirus found among the kids are vomiting, stomach ache, gut ache, and diarrhea. A report in Daily Mail mentioned that the scientists of Northern Ireland have concluded that the gut-related signs are very strongly linked to the illness in children suffering from COVID-19 and it’s high time doctors should start taking serious notice of such symptoms. Also Read - Benefits of Cinnamon in COVID-19: How it Fights Lung Infections And Boosts Immunity

BBC quoted Dr Tom Waterfield at Queen’s University Belfast saying, “We are finding that diarrhea and vomiting is a symptom reported by some children and I think adding it to the list of known symptoms is worth considering.” Also Read - New Symptoms of Coronavirus: Ever Heard of COVID-Toes? Here's All You Need to Know

The study further said that taking into consideration the gastrointestinal symptoms would help the doctors to diagnose more kids with the disease.

India’s number of coronavirus cases has reached 4.11 million with almost every day being registered as the highest-day spike in the country. The nation reportedly registered over 86,000 cases today alone. The situation doesn’t seem to be getting any better soon! Your thoughts?