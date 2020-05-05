Coronavirus disease is deadly and scary for all but there are some whose risk of being critically ill after contracting the virus is more than others. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asthma patients are at greater risk of being severely affected after being in contact with COVID-19 causing virus. Also Read - World Asthma Day 2020 on May 5: Objective, History, Significance, And Theme

This is because asthma patients already experience breathing problem. Contracting coronavirus can trigger asthma attack and the condition can become worse. You will soon develop pneumonia and other severe lung diseases. Now the question is, how can you differentiate between asthma and COVID-19? Well, the former is characterised by symptoms including coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath etc. These may appear similar to what COVID-19 affected patients experience. But, if these signs are followed by fever, fatigue, a dry cough, loss of appetite, and body ache, you are most probably suffering from coronavirus disease and it is time to consult a doctor.

During the current pandemic, asthma patients should take extra precautions to avoid being critically ill. To do that, you must maintain social distancing and proper hygiene. Also, you can take help of some home remedies to keep asthma attack at bay. Read further to know about them.

Have Caffeinated Drinks

Caffeinated drinks including coffee, black and green tea work similar as theophylline, an asthma medicine. Having these beverages can keep your airways open. Caffeine has been found to slightly improve breathing function for at least 4 hours.

Use Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Being rich in anti-inflammatory properties, eucalyptus oil can treat asthma and keep asthma attack at bay. According to a study published in the journal Biological and Pharmaceutical Bulletin, this essential oil contains 1.8-cineole, an element that reduces airway inflammation.

Practice Breathing Exercises

According to a 2014 study, practicing breathing exercises can improve symptoms of asthma and may also lower your need of taking rescue medicines. Diaphragmatic breathing, nasal breathing, pap worth method, and buteyko breathing can help in this regard. These exercises focus on reducing hyperventilation and help you breathe through nose.