As the number of coronavirus affected patient is increasing day by day, and the lockdown seems inevitable, people are getting anxious and depressed. The pandemic has made it really difficult to de-stress our minds and feel free or happy. In this case, yoga can be therapeutic. Practicing it everyday can promote relaxation and control your mind.

According to a study conducted at the Harvard Medical School, practicing yoga works by modulating stress response systems. This leads to a reduction in heart rate and a healthier level of blood pressure. Yoga poses have soothing effects and they can flush out negative thinking linked to depression and anxiety. Read further to know about the yoga poses that can help you in this regard.

Veerbhadrasana

Also known as warrior pose, Veerbhadrasana improves body awareness and mind-body connection. It is also important to improve concentration and relieve stress.

How to do it:

To begin, stand straight keeping your feet and arms close together.

Lunge keeping your right leg forward.

Also, let the left foot flat on the floor behind.

Now, stretch your arms above your head.

To lunge further, bend your left knee lift your left heel off the floor.

Inhale when you twist your upper body.

Maintain this position for five breaths.

Parvatasana

Parvatasana is also known as the mountain pose. It helps in strengthening focus and concentration. It also helps in calming tensed muscles. This yoga asana has been found to be effective in relieving stress and tension.

How to do it: