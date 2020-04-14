Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again has urged people of India to download ‘Arogya Setu’ mobile application. He had asked for the same on April 9th as well. According to PM Modi, this app can significantly help in fighting against coronavirus and limiting the number of affected patients. Also Read - Google Joins the Fight Against Coronavirus, Reveals How It is Tackling Misinformation Around Covid-19 in India

PM Modi, in a series of Tweets, have mentioned, "Aarogya Setu is an important step in our fight against COVID-19. By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, it's effectiveness will increase. I urge you all to download it."

He also said, "Aarogya Setu app tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also, it lists help-desk numbers of various states."

Well, it is a significant step in fighting against the pandemic. This will help in taking required preventive measures beforehand. And, as we all know, ‘Prevention is better than cure.’

Notably, the government launched this mobile application on April 2 to help the citizens of India to prevent themselves from getting infected. The app helps a person know if he/has crossed paths with a COVID-19 affected patient. This application is available in 11 languages on both Google Play and ioS.