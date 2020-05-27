Not jewellery but face masks have become our go-to accessory now. Not wearing a mask while going out may soon shift you to a hospital bed. Bringing major changes in our lifestyle, coronavirus pandemic has made it necessary to cover our faces whenever in a public place. There are various kind of masks available online and in stores. In fact, now you have options to pick the one that matches your outfit. But, this should not be the criteria for opting a mask. Also Read - US Woman Wears Bikini Made of Masks to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Slammed Online

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention wearing cloth masks or other PPE is mandatory while heading outside. It doesn't specify the type of mask you should prefer using. However, researchers have found that copper masks are better at protecting you from the novel coronavirus than the masks made of other fabrics.

Studies suggest that copper is antimicrobial and most of the virus and bacteria die within a few hours of coming in contact with this metal. In fact, some pathogens die within minutes of landing on copper surfaces. According to a research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the virus becomes inactive within four hours of coming in contact with copper. Considering the effectiveness of this metal in killing the virus, it is a wise decision to prepare masks that contain copper.

Various companies have already started manufacturing copper masks that resemble normal cloth masks but have an added benefit. A copper-based antimicrobial technology company named Cupron has already started to create copper-infused masks in collaboration with Via Sitting. These masks have got the approval of EPA. Undoubtedly, copper masks can help you in preventing the COVID-19 infection better than any other mask. The viral disease has killed a total of 352117 people worldwide till now and has affected 5637991 individuals globally.

So, just take as much precautions as you can and be safe!