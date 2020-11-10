Coronavirus Update: Every other day we hear some surprising discovery about the COVID-19 causing virus and its impacts. Researchers all around the globe are trying to find a way to contain the deadly virus. In a bid to do so, scientists at the Institute of Molecular Virology, Ulm University Medical Center, Technische Universität Dresden, and CogniVerde GmbH conducted an interesting study. They tried to find out if certain food items can kill SARS-CoV-2. Also Read - Severe COVID-19 Infection Appears Rare In Newborn Babies: Study

Luckily, the study results came positive. The study team found that pomegranate juice, green tea, and chokeberry, and elderberry juice are capable of killing COVID-19 causing virus. During the study, researchers put the virus in these herbal beverages and incubated them at room temperature.

Soon after that, the scientists found that chokeberry juice inactivated around 97 per cent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in just 5 minutes. On the other hand, pomegranate juice, and green tea killed approximately 80 per cent of the novel coronavirus. Notably, elderberry juice did not show any positive result on the deadly pathogen.

Researchers conducted the same test with the swine flu virus and the findings revealed that all 4 herbal drinks can inactivate over 99 per cent of the swine flu virus in hardly 5 minutes.

This novel study is quite helpful for all of us when it comes to preventing the fatal infection. All you can do is to gargle or rinse your mouth with green tea daily or consume it along with other juices mentioned above. Take enough precautions and keep yourself safe.