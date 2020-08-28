Being obese not only affects your cardiovascular system but also increases your risk of getting hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. As per a recent study, having extra kilos in your body can make you severely ill after getting the novel coronavirus infection and your probability to die from the infection will increase by 50 percent. Also Read - COVID-19: 10 States Contributing to 89% of Coronavirus Deaths, Centre Asks to Ramp up Tests

It is not the first time when obesity is linked to severe diseases. It is already known to cause high blood pressure, weaken the immune system, and lead to stroke. In a recent review of over 75 previously published studies at the University of North Carolina, researchers found that obese COVID-19 patients are twice at risk of getting hospitalized than non-obese individuals. Also Read - Coronavirus Hits Great Andamanese Tribe, 4 Infected, Undergoing Treatment in Port Blair

They further revealed that high level of bad cholesterol in the body increases the glucose level in your system, that affects the macrophage (cells of the immune system that are formed in response to an infection) and monocyte (a type of white blood cells) activation and leads to increase in inflammation. Notably, as per previous studies, macrophages in obese individuals are an ideal place for SARS-CoV-2 to thrive.

Also, those extra kilos in your body put pressure on other organs negatively affecting your breathing. This along with other factors make obesity a concerning condition that can be lethal for you in case you are also suffering from COVID-19 infection.