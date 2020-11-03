SARS-CoV-2 damages your red blood cells and reduces the availability of oxygen in your body. This is what we knew till a few days back. But now a recent study published in the journal Archiv EuroMedica has revealed that the COVID-19 disease can also prevent the formation of new red blood cells (RBC) also known as erythrocytes. Also Read - WHO Chief Goes Into Quarantine After Contact Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Notably, erythrocytes transport iron-rich protein called haemoglobin that carries oxygen, throughout your body. Damage or loss of erythrocytes means damage to your blood vessels, brain, and other organs. Insufficient oxygen supply to your body can cause multiple organ failure that can further lead to suffocation and your death.

In this scenario, even artificial ventilation won't help as there won't be anything to transport oxygen within your body. According to Galina Reva, Professor at Far Eastern Federal University, "SARS-CoV-2 virus enters the epithelium, where it multiplies, then enters the bloodstream and attacks targets, which can be both the internal epithelium (gastrointestinal tract, lungs, genitourinary system) and erythrocytes."

He further said, “We believe the main target for the virus is the red marrow, where it damages the endothelium, the tissue, which normally regulates the migration of maturing cells into the blood.”