Coronavirus Update: We were told that our eyes can catch COVID-19 causing virus and therefore we must protect it by wearing glasses. However, that seems to be untrue. A recent study published in the journal Cell Reports has revealed that human cornea can resist COVID-19 infection and SARS-CoV-2 do not replicate in the human cornea.

According to researchers, though they found all the donor corneas to be resistant of COVID-19 causing virus, it is possible that a subset of people may have corneas that may support SARS-CoV-2 growth, thinks researchers.

Many COVID-19 patients have been found to have conjunctivitis but that does not prove that the novel coronavirus causes it. This eye symptom can be a result of secondary inflammation. "Though cornea and conjunctiva are known to be receptors for the novel coronavirus, in our studies, we found that the virus did not replicate in the cornea, said ophthalmologist Rajendra S. Apte, one of the researchers involved in the study.

Notably, viruses like herpes simplex and Zika virus are known to infect cornea and spread to other parts of your body but things are different with novel coronavirus. To know whether or not the cornea serves as an entry point for SARS-CoV-2, study team exposed the eye tissue to the deadly virus and found that “novel coronavirus does not seem to be able to penetrate the cornea.”