After India's largest clinical trial on plasma therapy failed to benefit patients suffering from COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is now gearing up for another trial. This time, it would be on animal-derived antibodies (also known as antisera) against Sars-Cov-2 for the effective treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ICMR has recently received approval to conduct this clinical trial by the national drug controller. This research organization along with Hyderabad-based Biological E. Limited will conduct a trial on highly purified antisera derived from horses.

During a recent COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Balram Bhargava, director-general, ICMR, at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's (MoH&FW) said, "We have developed equine sera and developed a horse sera with Biological E, which may also be considered. We have completed some studies on horse sera, where we have a predictive dose of antibodies in an ampoule, which is a small sealed glass capsule containing the dosage that can be injected. We are awaiting clearance for a clinical trial with the horse sera."

ICMR had mentioned in its earlier statement that though plasma therapy has helped treat a few COVID-19 patients, its effectiveness varies from person to person and therefore, it is an unreliable tool to serve the treatment purpose and manage this deadly disease. ICMR had also said that “Standardisation achievable through equine sera-based treatment modality stands out as yet another remarkable public health initiative supported by the ICMR in the time of Covid-19.”

Notably, scientists were initially believing that plasma therapy may help control the mortality rate owing to COVID-19. However, ICMR’s clinical trial conducted on 464 patients across 39 hospitals in India proved ineffective. It did not even help in halting the progression of this viral disease from moderate to severe.

Until now (07-10-2020), COVID-19 has affected a total of 6757131 people in India and 35483758 individuals worldwide. As far as the deaths occurred due to this condition are concerned, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of a total of 1044085 people globally and 104555 people in India.