Until now, we were told that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through direct or indirect contact with the contaminated person or surfaces. However, in a breakthrough, scientists have now released that COVID-19 can spread through the air as well. The deadly virus has been found to be lingering in the air up to a few hours and this is raising grave concern over the safety of people.

CDC, in its revised guideline, has said that the latest evidence shows that the COVID-19 positive people have possibly infected others who were over 6 feet away from them within poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces.

In a statement released on Monday, the CDC said, "Today's update acknowledges the existence of some published reports showing limited, uncommon circumstances where people with Covid-19 infected others who were more than 6 feet away or shortly after the positive person left an area."

“In these instances, transmission occurred in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces that often involved activities that caused heavier breathing, like singing or exercise. Such environments and activities may contribute to the build-up of virus-carrying particles.”

This means, that droplets or aerosols released by a COVID-19 positive patient remain suspended in the air like smoke for sometime before falling to the ground. And, anyone inhaling this air during that time can contract the infection. Also, these virus-laden aerosols released by COVID-19 patients can travel to greater distances (more than 6 feet).

After this discovery, scientists are concerned that aerosols lingering in the air could be the main cause of transmission of the deadly virus. If this is the case, you need to prevent indulging in outdoor activities as much as you can. Also, you need to improve indoor air to avoid contracting the infection in case a person with the disease is present there. Most importantly, do not forget to wear a mask and maintain enough distance from others.