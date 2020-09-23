Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, we are getting to know about the role of various food items in keeping us safe from the deadly virus. Adding to this, a new study has found that a low level of zinc in your blood can increase your risk of dying owing to COVID-19. Also Read - Face Shields Ineffective Against Coronavirus: Japanese Supercomputer Fugaku

Yes, you read it right. As per the scientists, increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication or reproduction of viruses. During this research, the researchers explored whether plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with disease outcome in Covid-19 patients. Also Read - COVID-19: Stroke Patients With Coronavirus Have High Inflammation, Death Rate, Warn Researchers

They found that lower zinc levels at admission correlate with higher inflammation in the course of infection and poorer outcomes. As per one of the scientists involved in the study Güerri-Fernández, “plasma zinc levels at admission are associated with mortality in Covid-19.” Also Read - Sputnik V: Trials For Russian Coronavirus Vaccine May Begin in India in Upcoming Weeks

During the study, they found that higher zinc levels are associated with lower maximum levels of interleukin-6 (proteins that indicate systemic inflammation) during the period of active infection.

The statistical analysis also showed each unit increase of plasma zinc at admission to hospital is associated with a seven per cent reduced risk of in-hospital mortality. Having a plasma zinc level lower than 50mcg/dl at admission is associated with a 2.3 times increased risk of in-hospital death compared with a plasma zinc level of 50mcg/dl or higher.

Therefore, you must include zinc-rich food items including nuts, whole grains, dairy products tc. in your daily diet.

With Inputs From IANS