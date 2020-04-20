COVID-19 Vaccine: Coronavirus pandemic will be over by the end of this year. Yes, you read it right. According to scientists at the Oxford University, they will be able to successfully come up with a potential vaccine against COVID-19 by September this year. If this happens, you all can imagine how easily and quickly we can flush out this novel virus from the world. Also Read - Coronavirus: BJP MLA Brings Daughter Back From Kota After Bihar Government Issues Travel Pass

Notably, researchers had earlier mentioned that a successful coronavirus vaccine will take at least 1.5 years to be in use. However, the hard work and consistent efforts of scientists have given us a ray of hope in fighting against this disease. As per the scientists, a vaccine named ChAdOX1 can work against COVID-19. Until now, 12 clinical trials have already taken place with ChAdOX1 against different diseases and the subjects’ immune systems have responded strongly in just a single dose. Also Read - Coronavirus: Nearly 2,000 Casualties in US on Sunday, Death Toll Rises to 40,585

You would be surprised to know that scientists at Oxford University are so confident about this vaccine’s effectiveness in COVID-19 case, that they have already started its mass production so that we have enough of this vaccine in September for distribution after the end of clinical trials. Notably, the UK government is backing this project. Also Read - Coronavirus: Violence in Bengaluru's Padarayanapura as Locals Refuse Quarantine | Watch

What’s astonishing is that the researchers at the Oxford University had been preparing for a pandemic like coronavirus before it actually happened. They had already created a genetically engineered chimpanzee virus that, according to them would form the basis for the new vaccine. After the actual outbreak, the scientists combined it with parts of the new coronavirus.

Now they are quite confident that this will work against COVID-19. The three-phase human clinical trials will begin soon in which 500 volunteers will join. The number of subjects will increase up to 5000 in the third phase of the trial. Until now, the vaccine has not been tested on animals and it is the first time that a vaccine is directly being tested on humans. This is because of the worldwide emergency that COVID-19 has created.

As far as availability of coronavirus vaccine is concerned, we can only wait to see how true the claims are and until then we can just try our best to keep ourselves safe through social distancing and maintaining good hygiene.