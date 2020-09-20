The novel coronavirus has turned our lives upside down. Everyday India and other countries around the world are reporting a rapid surge in the number of cases. India is the second most affected country in the world, according to recent data. Following social distancing and other norms have become a top-most priority for everyone. A recent study published in JAMA Ophthalmology has found that people who wear eyeglasses are at lower risk of catching the novel COVID-19. It says that wearing eyeglasses offers a degree of protection and hence less risk of contracting the virus. Also Read - School Reopening News: This State Has Decided to Resume All Classes Simultaneously | Here's When And How

As reported by the New York Times, this odd trend was noticed by researchers in China. In one hospital in Suizhou, China, 276 patients were admitted over a 47-day period, but only 16 patients — less than 6% — had myopia or nearsightedness that required them to wear glasses for more than eight hours a day. By comparison, more than 30% of similarly aged people in the region needed glasses for nearsightedness, earlier research had shown.

The researchers compared this data with the general population and referred to a study from 1985, which said that 1/3rd of the population had myopia and wore glasses. And thus, the researches came to the conclusion that wearing glasses might reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

The authors of the study said that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, there have been cases where people with eyewear were also impacted but the people who wear eyewear daily were ‘less susceptible’ to COVID-19.

Experts are of the opinion that they will start recommending people to start wearing eyeglasses along with the mask to lower their risk of catching the virus. There have been a few pieces of evidence that indicate that wearing eyeglasses can act as a protective shield against the disease. And it’s also because people do not touch their eyes as much while wearing glasses.