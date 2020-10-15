Bhanu Athaiya, the costume designer who made India proud on April 11, 1983, after being the first person in the country to win an Oscar, is no more. As per a PTI report, Bhanu Athaiya died after a prolonged illness. She was suffering from brain tumour for a long time. We mourn her death and pray for her soul’s peace. Also Read - Rocky Star, Costume Designer of 2.0 Might Work on Wearable Lineup Inspired by Science Fiction Film; Read Deets

Here we tell a few facts about Bhanu Athaiya for those who do not know much about this woman who achieved excellence in her field.

– Bhanu Athaiya was a Marathi by birth. She was born on April 28, 1929. Her full name was Bhanumati Annasaheb Rajopadhye.

– This costume designer is popular for her work in movies including Lord Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi that was released in 1982, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001), and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades that was released in 2004.

– Bhanu Athaiya received the Oscar award in 1983 and remained the only Indian to hold the title for a long 26 years.

– Unfortunately, she returned her Oscar to the Academy in December 2012 after being diagnosed with brain tumour. She did this believing that it would be the best place to keep her award in perpetuity after she is no more.

– Bhanu Athaiya designed costumes in approximately 100 movies and won two National Film Awards for her work in Lekin and Lagaan.

– She also wrote a book called The Art of Costume Design which she released in 2010.