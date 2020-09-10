COVID-19: According to recent findings, doctors say that being obese increases the chances of catching the virus by nearly 50%. People with underlying conditions including diabetes, hypertension, morbid obesity are at higher risk of dying from the infection, according to a journal Jama Internal Medicine. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

Other reports suggest that people with excessive weight have a weaker immune system, which makes them more vulnerable to the virus. And even a coronavirus vaccine, might be ineffective for them. Also Read - Skincare Awareness Month: 5 Home Remedies For Flawless, Glowing Skin

As reported by BBC, this is because flu vaccines don’t work as well in those with a body mass index (BMI) of over 30. The team, from the University of North Carolina, looked at data from 75 studies from around the world for their research, including nearly 400,000 patients. They found that people with obesity and Covid-19 were twice as likely to end up in the hospital and 74% more likely to be admitted to intensive care. They were also more at risk of dying from the disease caused by a coronavirus. Also Read - Sanitised Looting! Masked Men Sanitise Their Hands Before Robbing Jewellery Store in UP's Aligarh | Caught on Camera

Professor Barry Popkin, from the department of nutrition at the University of North Carolina, said the increased risks of being obese and having Covid-19 were much higher than expected. Professor added that people should opt for healthier options and it should be a priority.

Did you know, excessive weight can lead to inflammation in the body and reduces the ability to fight off infections? It not only strain on other organs but also impacts breathing.

With obesity rising around the world and 20% of people overweight or obese in nearly all countries – in the UK and US it’s close to 66% – understanding how treatments and vaccines work in this group is “critical”, the research states.

It’s best that we all should swiftly move to a healthier and active lifestyle to fight the virus.