The novel coronavirus affects the lungs and causes flu-like symptoms and pneumonia. Proper nutrition and hydration are vital with a well-balanced diet. A healthy balanced diet is a key for maintaining good health and immunity.

Amreen Shaikh, Head dietician, and nutritionist, Wockhardt Hospital, South Bombay shares COVID-19 diet guidelines with us. Read on:

1. Ensure a high protein diet: Protein is a major component to build up immunity to fight off infections and protect the body. Good nutrition and protein plays a very important role in your recovery from infections and surgical procedures and helps to regain the strength needed for rehabilitation. It is important to consume at least 1 serving of protein-rich food in each meal/ at least 2-3 servings of protein-rich foods per day. Also Read - Australian Open 2021 Delayed Due to COVID-19, Set to Begin From February 8 in Melbourne: ATP

You can take your source of protein from:

– Milk products: You can include cheese, low-fat paneer, curd/yogurt, lassi, or buttermilk.

– Eggs- If you are diabetic include egg whites to your diet.

– You can include chicken, fish for protein intake.

– If you are a vegan, you can opt for different types of Soybean. You can have tofu, soymilk, soya flour, soya nuggets/chunks, soya granules.

– You can also take your source of protein from dal/pulses/legume.

Tips:

 Add paneer blenderized or cubes to soups, dals, vegetables and boiled salads.

 Add skimmed milk powder to milkshakes, beverages, gravies, sauces and flour.

 Add diced lean meats, cooked eggs, or cheese to sauces, vegetables, boiled salads and soups.

2. Ensure adequate hydration: It is important to maintain hydration during any viral infection. Ensure adequate hydration by drinking water or liquids through the day. Liquids also help reduce the cough and congestion. Water is the best choice. If not water, unprocessed and unsweetened liquids like vegetable soups, chicken soup, lemon juice, buttermilk, milk, etc can be included.

Drink plain, boiled and cooled or warm water. Aim to consume 2.5-3 litres of fluids per day.

Avoid drinking sweetened, sugary and carbonated beverages.

3. Include Omega-3 fatty acids: Omega -3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties. Vegetarian can include nuts like walnuts, almonds, pistachio and oil seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds, soy oil, etc for omega-3 fatty acids. Non-vegetarian can include fish.

4. Eat fresh and unprocessed foods every day: Eat fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains daily. Include at least 2 bowls of fruits and 2-3 bowls of vegetables regularly. Do not overcook vegetables as they may reduce the vitamin content of the food.

5. Include essential fats in moderation: Fats are good source of calories, required for the absorption of fat soluble vitamins. Fats are beneficial for lungs as lubricant/surfactants. Moderate quantity of ghee can be included in meals regularly as it is rich in MCT, easy to absorb. Oils like olive oil, sesame oil, mustard oil, ground nut oil, rice bran oil, and sunflower oil have a good balance of MUFA and PUFA that should be included in moderation.

Recommended amount of oil/fat intake: 500 ml per person per month, this amounts to 3 tsp (15 ml) of oil per day per person and 1 tsp (5ml) of ghee per day per person or 4 tsp of oil per day per person. This includes oil in the visible form i.e. oil added to cook the food. It does not include hidden fats in groundnut, coconut and oil seeds used in cooking

6. Include Vitamin-C rich food– Vitamin C contributes to immune defense by supporting various cellular functions of both the innate and adaptive immune system. Vitamin C deficiency results in impaired immunity and higher susceptibility to infections. Sources-Amla, guava, capsicum, orange, Lime, amaranth leaves.

7. Include Vitamin-E-rich food– Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant and has an ability to modulate host immune functions especially in elderly populations. Sources-Sunflower seeds, pistachio nuts, safflower seeds, Almonds, flaxseeds, garden cress seeds (Halim).

8. Include Zinc rich food-Zinc is crucial for normal development and function of immune

cells. Deficiency of zinc is associated with immune dysfunctions. Sources-Cereals, dals, pulses, black til, nuts, seeds, egg, chicken.

9. Include Anti virals from Kitchen– No single food is a super food. Using these ingredients in your daily cooking or as tea/concoction may help improve immunity over a period of time.

Sources- Ginger, garlic, turmeric, tulsi, neem, lemon grass.

General Guidelines

NO SINGLE FOOD IS A SUPER FOOD.

• Do not fall prey to any forwards that claim that consumption or application of certain foods will help prevent or cure certain respiratory tract infection.

• Although garlic, ginger, turmeric are known to have antiviral properties, there is no evidence on their role in preventing/ treating infections from respiratory tract viruses.

• You may use these antioxidant rich ingredients in your daily cooking.

Food Safety Guidelines

• Avoid roadside foods, water and beverages.

• Prefer home cooked meals.

• Eat well cooked foods only.

• Avoid consumption of raw foods.

• Salads can be lightly steamed.

• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap before eating and drinking as well as

cooking/handling food.

• Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly.

• Buy non-veg items like chicken, meat and eggs from clean authorized outlets only.

• Ensure that food is cooked well (esp. fish, meat and meat products).

• Wash food packets (like milk etc) with soap and water thoroughly.

Disclaimer- Viral Respiratory Tract Infections spread through droplets from infected persons. It is important to note that there is no single super food or foods in general which can help cure/prevent/treat the infection. An overall healthy diet will ensure better immunity and lesser chances of getting affected by this epidemic. One must follow all hygiene and food safety precautions published by WHO.